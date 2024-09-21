Jesy Nelson 'potentially saved her life' with Little Mix exit

Jesy Nelson might have just taken a decision that could’ve been a matter of life or death.

The boy band, Rak-Su's member, Myles Stephenson, suggested that the decision of quitting the popular girl group, Little Mix back in 2020, was a lifesaver for the former member.

OK! magazine reported that Nelson made the tough decision of her exit from the band because of the devastating impact it had on her mental health.

The X-factor victor, Rak-Su supported Nelson’s decision, stating, "I think that she's been in Little Mix for nine years and she's had all these comments. We all know that she's gone through drama with people, obviously trolling and social media so I think she made a very smart decision and that decision could have potentially saved her life."

The 33-year-old further added, "We don't know if she had stayed in the group and continued to receive the social media trolling that she used to get, who knows what could have happened."

When Jesy Nelson made the rather shocking decision of leaving Little Mix, she took to her official Instagram to reflect on the memories she had made and the support that the singer had garnered.

"I just want to say thank you so much to everyone of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much,” she wrote at that time.