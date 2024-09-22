King Charles, Prince William take big step to 'protect themselves'

King Charles and Prince William extended birthday wishes to Prince Harry as the duke celebrated his milestone day last week.



Now, a royal expert has revealed the real reason why the king and the heir to throne wished Harry a very happy birthday publicly despite their ongoing rift.

The Cheat Sheet quoted Jack Royston as saying that King Charles and William took big step to “protect themselves.”

Speaking to Good Morning Britain about the royals’ happy birthday posts, the expert said, “The warmer that the royal family is to Harry, the more they protect themselves from any future attacks by him.

“If they’re nice to him, and they’re showing themselves to be the side that’s interested in peace, and he keeps attacking them, he will destroy himself.”

Jack Royston went on saying, Archie and Lilibet doting father “will only destroy his own reputation and not just in Britain, but in America too. Because after Spare came out, they had a massive crash in their popularity in America.”

King Charles birthday message to Harry read, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” along with a photo of him and a cake emoji.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reposted King Charles tribute to Harry to their own official account and tweeted, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”



