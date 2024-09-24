Pakistan announce 15-player squad for 1st England Test

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) and Saud Shakeel run between the wickets during the second day of the first Test cricket match, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, August 22, 2024. — AFP

The Pakistan cricket selectors announced a 15-player squad on Tuesday for the first Test against England, set to take place in Multan from October 7-11.



Following the squad announcement and based on the recommendation of head coach Jason Gillespie, the selected players have been withdrawn from the Champions One-Day Cup playoffs to allow them some rest ahead of the series.

The squad will assemble in Multan on Monday, September 30, with the training camp commencing on October 1.

Squad (for 1st Test)

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali, who has taken 47 wickets in 15 Tests, has replaced fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who is injured.

Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali, who were part of the squad for the Bangladesh Tests, remain firmly in the selectors' plans.

However, due to the selection policy's emphasis on consistency and continuity, and the belief that 15 players are sufficient for a Test, they have been advised and encouraged to continue representing their teams in the Champions One-Day Cup and the President's Cup, starting on 3 October, to ensure they stay match-ready through competitive cricket.

Pakistan men's red-ball head coach Gillespie said: "With a busy domestic and international cricket schedule, it makes sense to give our players some much-needed rest ahead of the Test series against England."

"We are very much looking forward to the series against England here in Pakistan and cannot wait for it to begin. We are excited about playing in front of our wonderful supporters," he added.