Hundred hero Brook keeps England alive in Australia ODI series

England's Harry Brook celebrates after reaching his century. — Reuters/file

England captain Harry Brook's maiden one-day international century revived his side's series hopes against Australia as they beat the world champions by 46 runs at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Victory in the third ODI left England 2-1 down with two to play.

England slumped to 11-2, chasing 305 to win, after Mitchell Starc removed openers Phil Salt (nought) and Ben Duckett (eight) in the space of four balls.

But Will Jacks (84) and Brook (110 not out) then added 156 in a third-wicket partnership of good judgement as well as shot-making skill.

Rain stopped play with England 254-4 off 37.4 overs.

But they were 46 runs ahead of where they needed to be under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method for weather-affected matches.

And, with a downpour preventing any further play, England had ended Australia's run of 14 consecutive ODI wins.

Player-of-the-match Brook was understandably elated by a first century in his 18 ODIs, with the 25-year-old Yorkshireman saying at the presentation ceremony: "It's nice to get the first one on the board and hopefully plenty more to come.

"We just have to keep doing what we said we are going to do (in Friday's fourth ODI at Lord's) and keep being positive, take the game to them (Australia)."

Jacks missed out on a maiden century when he uppercut a Cameron Green bouncer to backward point to end an 82-ball innings featuring nine fours and a six.

Brook, however, went to 99 by driving Starc back over his head for four before a single off the paceman saw him to a an 87-ball hundred including 12 fours and two sixes.

Hard work

England fans would have feared the worst when Salt clipped Starc straight to midwicket before Duckett, aiming across the line, edged the left-arm fast bowler to backward point.

But against an Australia attack missing key leg-spinner Adam Zampa through illness, Jacks and Brook turned the tide.

Earlier, Australia made 304-7 after Brook won the toss.

Alex Carey was 77 not out, off 65 balls, with star batsman Steven Smith making 60.

England paceman Jofra Archer took 2-67.

"I thought we did extremely well to get the 300 with conditions early on, a lot of seam and it was hard work," said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh.

He added: "In one-day cricket with a big partnership you can set the game up for yourself, fair play to them (England)."

As for Zampa's absence, he added: "Whenever you're missing someone like him it's hard work. But we'll hopefully welcome him back in a few days."

Earlier, wicketkeeper Carey followed his 74 in the second ODI at Leeds, with another fine innings after England reduced Australia to 132-4 on Tuesday.

All-rounder Green, in for the injured Travis Head, had previously fallen for 42 and next over Australia's 131-3 became 132-4 when Marnus Labuschagne was out for a duck after a miscued paddle-sweep off spinner Jacks lobbed gently to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Australia's Smith was out when a fierce pull off Archer was superbly caught by a diving Brydon Carse on the boundary.