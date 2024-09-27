Naomi Campbell prohibited from leading charities in UK

Naomi Campbell has been banned from leading charities in UK for five years.



The decision comes in the light of accusations the British supermodel, 54, is facing concerning her organisation Fashion For Relief, which was established in January 2015 to raise funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes.

As per Britain’s Charity Commission, a majority of the funds raised were being spent on expensive flights, lavish hotel stays, and cigarettes.

“These costs included spa treatments, room service, and the purchase of cigarettes and hotel products,” stated the report published on Thursday.

Reports of failing to comply with the charity’s constitution also allege “no formal meeting minutes [being] recorded.”

“A review of the financial records identified that the trustees expended €14,800 for a flight on 11 May 2018 from London to Nice,” the report said.

“The trustees confirmed that a then trustee and one major donor (unnamed) were boarded on the flight which had been booked for the purposes of transferring art and jewellery (in excess of €1.5m) to the charity’s fundraising event in Cannes,” the report continued.

According to a press release, “The inquiry found that between April 2016 and July 2022, only 8.5% of the charity’s overall expenditure was on charitable grants.”

Fashion for Relief dissolved earlier this year in March 2024.

Campbell also broke her silence on the matter Thursday as she denied any wrongdoing, but added that she was “extremely concerned” about the accusations in the report.

“I was not in control of my charity, I put the control in the hands of a legal employer,” the businesswoman told the outlet. “We are investigating to find out what and how, and everything I do and every penny I ever raised goes to charity.”