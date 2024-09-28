Travis Kelce's humble reaction unveiled on meeting Prince William, kids

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce gave a lowdown on her son’s recent royal meeting at Taylor Swift’s concert.

The 71-year-old shared in a new interview published on September 26 that Travis told her about meeting Prince William and his children Princess Charlotte and Prince George and stated that it was “one of the coolest things” after they all attended his girlfriend Swift’s Eras show at London’s Wembley Stadium in June.

However, Kelce's mom revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a sweetly modest reaction to his encounter with the three royals.

In regards to this, Donna told Extra, “He said that ‘When you meet people like that, you know when the royals come in or Paul McCartney or Hugh Grant … somebody's in the suite, you're just like, who in this picture doesn't fit? Why am I here and why am I even allowed to talk to these individuals? It just doesn't seem right.’”



Moreover, as per People, while speaking about how her son has dealt with such crazy encounters, she added, "But I think he's handling it pretty well, he's a pretty friendly guy."

As far as Taylor Swift is concerned, she posted a selfie with Travis, Prince William and his children after attending her concert in London on June 21.