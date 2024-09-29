 
Pakistan women's team gears up for Asian Netball Championship 2024 in India

Among prospective players, some British-Pakistani athletes are also being considered for squad.

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 29, 2024

Pakistans womens netball team. —instagram/pakistannetballfederation
FAISALABAD: Pakistan women's team would feature in the Asian Netball Championship, scheduled to take place in India, from October 18 to 27, sources confirmed on Sunday.

Sources told Geo News that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing the national women's team to compete in the event.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) also submitted visa applications for the team and officials, who are expected to travel to India in the coming weeks.

A total of 12 players and five officials are likely to represent Pakistan in the tournament. Furthermore, sources claimed that the federation has also sought PSB’s approval for the national team’s budget.

Among the prospective players, some British-Pakistani athletes were also being considered for the squad.

Sources added that while the diaspora players have started their training in the United Kingdom (UK), the Pakistan-based players will resume camp once the budget is approved.

The Asian Netball Championship will be held in Bengaluru, India from October 18 to 27. 

