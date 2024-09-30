Jon Gosselin dishes out alternative he used to discontinue using Ozempic

Jon Gosselin who had been taking Ozempic revealed how did he discontinue using the Hollywood’s trending weight loss medication.



The reality star in an interview with the Fox News Digital opened up about initially starting consuming the drug as a treatment for his diabetes.

However, he later opted for more traditional methods to lose weight, and instead of Ozempic Jon turned to CellSound therapy treatment.

It is to be noted here that such treatment improves blood flow beneath the skin, and also aids in lymphatic drainage and tightening of the skin.

"I ran out of semaglutide (antidiabetic medication) about seven weeks ago. I couldn't inject, I couldn't do anything,” the 47-year-old reality star said.

He went on to say that he was just hitting the gym real hard. “But I noticed, like I was getting more bloat in my belly and stuff like that,” the reality star said, adding, “I was obviously doing more cardio and trying to get rid of it."

While talking about the side-effect, the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star said that he gained weight back mainly because of traveling and relying on fast food but couldn't rely on antidiabetic medication "forever" anyway.



"When I came off semaglutide, you kind of started to fall back into that pattern a little bit,” he recalled.