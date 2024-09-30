Dolly Parton pens emotional tribute to Kris Kristofferson

 
The country music legend Kris Kristofferson died at 88

September 30, 2024

Dolly Parton called the death of late Kris Kristofferson a “great loss” in an emotional tribute.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram Story and wrote a touching tribute to the country music legend, who died at the age of 88.

The Jolene hitmaker penned, “What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend.”

"I will always love you, Dolly," the 78-year-old singer concluded at the end, adding her signature.

Dolly and Kris were longtime friends and collaborated on numerous duet performances in the 1980s.

Their duet included the songs From Here to the Moon and Back and Put It Off Until Tomorrow.

Kris, who was a country singer-songwriter and actor famous for his role in A Star Is Born, died on Saturday in his Hawaii home, according to PEOPLE.

Among his songwriting credits are Me and Bobby McGee, For the Good Times, Help Me Make It Through the Night, and Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.

