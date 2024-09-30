Tickets for Pakistan vs England Tests to go on sale today

Pakistan's players wait for the third umpire's decision for England's Zak Crawley's dismissal at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on December 4, 2022. —Reuters

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that tickets for the three-match Test series between Pakistan and England will go on sale online on Monday (today).

In addition to offering free tickets, the PCB has announced tickets for as low as Rs50, Rs100 and Rs200 and maximum Rs2,500, depending on the day, Test match, venue and enclosure.

The board, in a handout, said the online sale will begin at 5pm.

The bilateral series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first and second Test matches to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS) from October 7 to 19. The third Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from 24 to 28 October.

Also, box offices outside the match venues will be operational a day prior to the Test matches, the PCB said.

To encourage fans to come in large numbers, the entrance to the general enclosures (Hanif Muhammad and Mushtaq Ahmed) will be free on opening day of both Test matches in Multan. Additionally, entry to the premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) will be free for the first day of the Rawalpindi Test as well.

For the first Test, from Tuesday to Thursday (Day 2, 3 and 4), general enclosure tickets will be priced at Rs50, while the fans can buy Hanif Muhammad and Mushtaq Ahmed enclosures tickets for Rs100 on the fifth and final day. For first-class enclosures (Wasim Akram and Elahi Brothers), tickets will be available at Rs100 for four days of the first Test, while the tickets will cost Rs200 for fans witnessing the action on the fifth day. For Premium enclosures (Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas), tickets will be available for Rs200 each from Monday to Thursday (Day 1, 2, 3 and 4), while fans can witness fifth day’s action from the same enclosures for RS 300.

VIP Enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) and PCB Gallery (Inzamam ul Haq) tickets will be available for fans for Rs300 and Rs2,000, respectively for first four days of the first Test match. On the fifth day, VIP enclosures tickets will be available at Rs400 and PCB Gallery (Inzamam ul Haq enclosure) tickets will be available at Rs 2,500. PCB Gallery ticket includes lunch as well.

For the second Test match to be played from October 15 to 19 at the Multan stadium, tickets of general enclosures for Wednesday and Thursday (Day 2 and 3), will be available at Rs 50, while general enclosures tickets for the fourth and fifth day’s play will be available at Rs100.

For first-class and premium enclosures, fans can purchase tickets at Rs100 and Rs200, respectively for first three days of the Test match. For fourth and fifth day’s action, tickets of first-class and premium enclosures will be accessible to fans at Rs200 and Rs300, respectively.

For fans willing to watch action from VIP enclosures and PCB Gallery can get tickets for Rs300 and Rs 2,000, respectively for the first three days of the Test, while for both places, tickets on Friday and Saturday (Day 4 and 5), will be available at Rs 400 and Rs 2,500, respectively.

For the third Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, entry to premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) will be free on the opening day. For the second day, the tickets of the premium enclosures will be available at Rs 200, while for the remaining days of the third Test, the premium enclosures tickets will be available to fans at Rs300. VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) tickets will cost Rs400 for the first two days and Rs500 for the remaining days.

The seats at the PCB Gallery, which includes lunch as well, will be available at Rs2,000 for action on Thursday and Friday (Day 1 and 2), while on the remaining days of the Test match, fans can purchase gallery tickets for Rs2,500.