Johnny Van Zant expresses gratitude to fans for prayers amid 'emergency illness'

Johnny Van Zant, the frontman of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, thanked his fans for their prayers after his daughter was hospitalized last week.



Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the 64-year-old vocalist shared an update video about her condition, revealing Taylor was diagnosed with cavernomas.

“Due to your prayer and the will of God, she is at our house now and resting,” Johnny began the lengthy statement.

“I thank everyone so much for your concerns and sweet words since the news of my daughter came out,” he further wrote in the caption. “I am also very grateful for the fans understanding in the cancelling of shows so I could be with her.”

“The past week has been a whirlwind of emotions but reading all your hopeful messages and comments really helped lift my spirits,” he continued.

“I know so many of you are now dealing with damages, devastation and even losses after this storm. I know for those affected, things may not return precisely as they were, but they will begin to settle down. Let’s all pray for those affected,” Johnny penned before concluding the statement.

For those unversed, Lynyrd Skynyrd canceled several performances in September, citing an "emergency illness.”