Nicole Kidman makes first appearance after her mother's death

Nicole Kidman beamed smiles and blew kisses during her first-ever appearance after the dismal of her mother.



The 57-year-old actress attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week on Monday, September 30.

Nicole arrived at the Balenciaga womenswear spring/summer 2025 runway show in a chic all-black look.

The actress waved and showed her love to her fans while donning a fitted black turtleneck midi dress.

She completed her look with all-black accessories, including a small purse, a pair of stilettos and stockings.

Kidman let loose her all-blonde curls with big shades in front of her eyes.

The appearance marked Kidman's first since the heartbreaking news about her mother's death.

Kidman had just arrived at the 2024 Venice Film Festival when she learned about her mother's death and left early.

Her new film, Baby Girl's director Halina Reijn revealed her statement at the event that reads, "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina."

"The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," the statement continued.

Due to this, Kidman also missed the premiere of Baby Girl at the Toronto Film Festival.

Later, the actress took to her official Instagram account on September 12, to say thanks to her fans for showing love and support.