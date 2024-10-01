 
Prince William breaks cover as Harry arrives in Britain

Prince William seemingly also sent a strong message to Harry by inviting David Beckham, who is currently at odds with the Duke

October 01, 2024

Prince William attended the London Air Ambulance Charity to mark the end of the ‘Up Against Time’ appeal, which funded two new H135 helicopters.

The Prince of Wales attended the event amid Prince Harry’s visit to London for WellChild Awards.

The future king was joined by former football legend David Beckham.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared photos and videos of Prince William with Beckham.

She tweeted, “The Prince of Wales is at the London Air Ambulance Charity to mark the end of the ‘Up Against Time’ appeal, which funded two new H135 helicopters. Supporter David Beckham is also at RAF Northolt today. The Prince asked David to be part of the appeal.”

Rebecca also revealed that Prince William signed one of the new emergency aircraft during the royal engagement.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah also shared the photos of Prince William and Beckham and tweeted, “The Prince of Wales, patron of London's Air Ambulance Charity is at RAF Northolt to see two of its new H135 helicopters in service after a £16m appeal.

“Prince William is joined by David Beckham who helped with fundraising efforts. William, a former air ambulance pilot, will later take to the air.”

