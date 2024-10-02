Prince Harry ‘eating cake' in fresh Royal ‘exploitation'

Prince Harry is called out for defying Queen Elizabeth II rules with his urge to come back to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex, who attended a WellChild Awards event this week in his hi me country, are highlighted for wanting the best of both UK and US.

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: "He wanted to have his cake and eat it," he said, referring to Megxit.

"He wanted to be half in and half out of the Royal Family.

He added: “And, of course, the late Queen Elizabeth made it perfectly clear to him that that just wasn't possible.”

"He couldn't be half in and half out. You can't have members of the Royal Family exploiting it for cash, basically."

Mr Dampier continued: "He can't start doing jobs that would see him sort of slowly coming back into the Royal Family.

"I think we're just going to see him occasionally come back for these one off events with charities that he's very deeply involved with, and that's it.

"I can't see any way back for him to to be half in and half out. That's just not going to work... He's basically an outcast and a self-imposed outcast,” he noted.