 
Geo News

Prince Harry ‘eating cake' in fresh Royal ‘exploitation'

Prince Harry wants to return to the UK with steady steps

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Prince Harry is called out for defying Queen Elizabeth II rules with his urge to come back to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended a WellChild Awards event this week in his hi me country, are highlighted for wanting the best of both UK and US.

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: "He wanted to have his cake and eat it," he said, referring to Megxit.

"He wanted to be half in and half out of the Royal Family.

He added: “And, of course, the late Queen Elizabeth made it perfectly clear to him that that just wasn't possible.”

"He couldn't be half in and half out. You can't have members of the Royal Family exploiting it for cash, basically."

Mr Dampier continued: "He can't start doing jobs that would see him sort of slowly coming back into the Royal Family.

"I think we're just going to see him occasionally come back for these one off events with charities that he's very deeply involved with, and that's it.

"I can't see any way back for him to to be half in and half out. That's just not going to work... He's basically an outcast and a self-imposed outcast,” he noted.

Kanye West 'loves upsetting' Kim Kardashian
Kanye West 'loves upsetting' Kim Kardashian
Sean 'Diddy' Combs draws ire from old critic: 'So horrible'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs draws ire from old critic: 'So horrible'
Princess Diana spotted ‘Camilla signs' weeks before wedding to King Charles
Princess Diana spotted ‘Camilla signs' weeks before wedding to King Charles
Selena Gomez raves about Sabrina Carpenter's concerts
Selena Gomez raves about Sabrina Carpenter's concerts
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs abused 25 minors in ‘puppy parties': New claim video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs abused 25 minors in ‘puppy parties': New claim
Meghan Markle warned she will forever stay ‘bully' in Hollywood video
Meghan Markle warned she will forever stay ‘bully' in Hollywood
Prince William says he misses Harry's shoulder amid ‘sad' ending video
Prince William says he misses Harry's shoulder amid ‘sad' ending
Jenna Dewan reflects on self-worth after finalising divorce from Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan reflects on self-worth after finalising divorce from Channing Tatum