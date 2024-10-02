Prince William's plate 'too full' for Prince Harry reconciliation: Expert

A Royal expert has revealed that Prince William has no place in his heart for his brother Prince Harry despite extending an olive branch to him on his 40th birthday.



The Prince and Princess of Wales extended well wishes on social media to the Duke of Sussex despite years of strained relations, hinting at a possible Royal reunion.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that this gesture shouldn't be taken as an olive branch because William’s plate is too full to think about Harry or his unending antics.

"I still think things are too sensitive for a meaningful reconciliation with William, but the fact that he and Catherine authorised the greeting to be posted is definitely an unexpected turn of events,” Bond told OK! Magazine.

“I don't think we should hold our breath for the step to really signal the start of a reconciliation, but it was an unexpected turn of events," she explained.

"William has so much on his plate at the moment that I don't think he has room in his heart or head to deal with all that has gone on with Harry," the expert added.

"While the brothers may never be close again, or even live on the same continent, it doesn't mean that the future has to be full of bitterness and bad blood.

“Catherine is right. Family should always be paramount."