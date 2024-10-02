New Zealand's Tim Southee steps down from Test captaincy

Former New Zealand skipper of the red-ball team, Tim Southee during a practice net session for the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka on September 17, 2024.

New Zealand's Tim Southee has resigned from the Test captaincy of the Black Caps after his side faced a horrendous defeat against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series.



The Kiwis faced a 63-run loss against the Lankans in the first Test match. However, it got worse for them as they lost the second match by an inning and 154 runs at Galle.

Announcing his retirement in a heartfelt statement, the former skipper stated that leading the side has been an "absolute honour and a privilege".

“Captaining the Black Caps in a format that’s so special to me has been an absolute honour and a privilege,” Southee said.

“I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career, and I believe this decision is the best for the team," he added.

Southee further stated that he hopes to continue taking wickets for his team and help them win games.

“I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches," the pace maestro said.

“I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage," he added.

As for Southee's replacement, New Zealand Cricket has named Tom Latham the new captain of the Black Caps red-ball side and his predecessor could not be more supportive of his new captain as he announced his retirement.

“I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I’ll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years," Southee expressed his support for the new skipper.

Southee replaced Kane Williamson in 2022 as captain of the Test side and led them in 14 Tests, six of them were won by the Kiwis while two were tied and six were lost.

His successor, Latham will now lead the side in his first assignment against India in a three Test series starting on October 16 in Bengaluru.

The right-arm pacer has never backed down from challenges for his side and has bagged 382 wickets in 102 Tests, making him the country's second highest wicket-taker in Tests, placing him just behind the great Richard Hadlee.

Reflecting on Southee's efforts as a captain, Black Caps coach Gary Stead called him a "true team man".



"Tim’s a fantastic player and a very good leader who is held in high regard by the players and support staff,” Stead said.

“He’s been a great servant of New Zealand cricket over nearly 17 years playing on the international stage, and I’d like to acknowledge his humility in stepping down from the role as test captain.

“It’s not easy giving up something you love, but Tim is a true team man and he’s made the decision with the team’s best interests at heart," the coach added.