Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's relationship continues to thrive: Source

'The Kardashians' star is happy with the Oscar-nominated actor as a source claims

October 03, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet show no signs of slowing down in their relationship.

An insider close to Kylie revealed to People magazine, that the reality TV star and Timothee are just a great couple” and “everyone loves them together.”

The source continued to say, "He’s close with her family and she’s close with his family."

Moreover, the tattler said of the couple, who have been linked since April 2023, "It’s very serious, but also a fun relationship.”

The insider further noted, saying, “They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together."

“He’s involved with her kids and appreciates that they will always be her priority," a bird chirped.

Additionally, The couple made their first public appearance at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares teo children with ex Travis Scott, a daughter Stormi, 6, and a son Aire, 2.

