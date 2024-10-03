Aubrey O'Day attacks Elon Musk in troubling connection to Diddy's parties

Aubrey O’Day is giving Elon Musk a reality about his friends in connection to disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs.



It all began with the Tesla owner, 53, taking notice of the disturbing news on Tuesday via X about 120 new victims, including a minor coming forward with allegations of sexual abuse by Combs, 54.

Musk asked, “How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?,” as he shared a screenshot of an article with the headline “Diddy accused of abusing nine-year-old boy and spiking drinks with horse tranquilizer as 120 victims come forward with shocking claims.”

In a surprising turn, O’Day, who has spoken out against her former boss Combs for years, reposted the SpaceX founder’s remark on Wednesday, adding, “..ask your friends, they will tell you.”

Earlier this week, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced he was representing 120 individuals—including a 9-year-old child—in civil lawsuits against the rapper for allegations spanning the last three decades.

“This individual, who was 9 years old at the time, was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records. Other boys were there to audition as well,” the lawyer told the press on Tuesday.

“This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio, with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal.”

Buzbee also claimed that a pregnant woman’s drink was also “laced” when she attended a group dinner with the disgraced rapper in Miami.

The attorney alleged that the woman, who said she avoided alcoholic beverages all night, “blacked out” and “woke up in the same bed with Mr. Combs" in his Miami mansion.