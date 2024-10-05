 
Geo News

Muhammad Waseem knocks out Jaba Memishishi in Bantamweight ranking bout

Latest achievement adds to Waseem’s 13th professional victory, with nine of those coming by knockout

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

October 05, 2024

Pakistan’s star boxer Muhammad Waseem after victory. — Reporter
Pakistan’s star boxer Muhammad Waseem after victory. — Reporter

Pakistan’s star boxer Muhammad Waseem Saturday knocked out Georgian boxer Jaba Memishishi in the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF) Bantamweight ranking bout to achieve another milestone in Malta.

The 34-year-old stunned his opponent in the third round of the competition. 

This adds to Waseem’s 13th professional victory, with nine of those coming by knockout.

In addition, his professional boxing record now stands at 13-2 from a total of 15 bouts. 

Previously, the boxer faced a refusal for a visa from Denmark. In regard to this, the two-time WBC silver champion expressed his disappointment in an interview with a local news channel.

“I have been a world champion twice, and they rejected my visa, claiming I would disappear if I went there. I travel all over the world and was training with my coaches in London. I needed to arrive in Malta early to prepare for the upcoming world title fight,” he said.

Earlier in August, the “falcon” was hopeful for success against his opponent Sabelo, and he proved that.

He stated: “I am hopeful for success against my opponent. The world title fight is very important to me, and I do not want to miss this opportunity,” Waseem added, urging the Pakistani government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the army chief to intervene and help secure his visa.

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan register 31-run victory over Sri Lanka
Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan register 31-run victory over Sri Lanka
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong World Sixes
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong World Sixes
ICC introduces AI tool for cricketers protection during Women's T20 World Cup
ICC introduces AI tool for cricketers protection during Women's T20 World Cup
Stepping away from captaincy will be beneficial for Babar Azam, says Younis Khan
Stepping away from captaincy will be beneficial for Babar Azam, says Younis Khan
Pakistan to host South Asian Cross Country Athletics Championship next month
Pakistan to host South Asian Cross Country Athletics Championship next month
Stuart Broad backs England's 'Bazball' style for triumph against Pakistan
Stuart Broad backs England's 'Bazball' style for triumph against Pakistan
WATCH: Messi's stunning free kick seals MLS Supporters' Shield for Inter Miami
WATCH: Messi's stunning free kick seals MLS Supporters' Shield for Inter Miami
Spinner Usman Qadir hangs up his boots
Spinner Usman Qadir hangs up his boots