Hailie Jade teamed up with best friend to keep pregnancy a secret

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade just revealed how she ganged up with her best friend to conceal her pregnancy news before her father announced the exciting news.

The 28-year-old newly wed stated how her closest friend, Brittany Ednie, assisted her in keeping the huge news a secret until she was ready to share the announcement publicly with her dad.

On the latest episode of their Just A Little Shady podcast, the mother-to-be, who married Evan McClintock in May, opened up about how Ednie “covered for” her at a wedding they attended “a couple of weeks ago.”

“I need to also defend myself now that this is public knowledge, that you are pregnant, because at said wedding, people did not know that she was pregnant,” Ednie said after Hailie messed with her for being a bit tipsy at the nuptials.

She clarified how Ednie had been secretly drinking all of Hailie’s drinks so that none of her other friends raised any questions.

“So she was, you know, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a responsible parent does,” Ednie stated.”

She continued, “Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout the night.”

This revelation comes a day after Eminem, made a public announcement via his latest single, Temporary, that he was going to be a grandfather.