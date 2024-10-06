Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry's like King Charles: ‘Will abandon her for another'

Meghan Markle has reportedly been drawing parallels between Prince Harry and his father King Charles in recent days.

News of this has come amid reports that Prince Harry is spending more and more time taking on solo outings, without his wife by his side.

According to an insider that is well placed within the Sussexes’ circle, it appears as though feelings of fear are looming.

During their interview with Radar Online this insider pointed out Prince Harry’s latest string of solo public engagements.

From the NYC charity event hosted by Kevin Costner to the WellChild Awards in the UK, and also solo outings with ‘lads’ for his 40th, the Duchess is rumored to be feeling ‘abandoned’.

So much so that she’s started drawing parallels between her husband and his father.

The insider was quoted saying, “it's left her feeling abandoned, and she's going to naturally be drawing parallels with her marriage and the doomed relationship of Diana and Prince Charles, which he abandoned for another woman and left her totally adrift.”

Even royal author Tom Bower shared similar sentiments and said, “Harry told a friend of his when he was in London recently that Meghan is in touch with Diana,” and that she's been “assuring” Harry that Diana “supports them absolutely in everything they are doing.”