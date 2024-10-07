Travis Kelce reveals when will he finally reunite with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has shared exciting news about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

After celebrating his 35th birthday without Swift, Kelce has revealed he will be reuniting with her soon.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Kelce shared the Blank Space crooner would be at his next NFL game in Kansas City.

During his annual Kelce Car Jam event, an attendee asked him, "Is Taylor here?"

With a sweet smile Kelce replied, "She will not be here right now."

However, he added, "I know she's coming in for the game."

The NFL star's next game will be against the New Orleans Saints on October 7.

It is worth mentioning that the Grammy-winning artist appearance at the game on Monday will mark the third game she attended during this season.

Swift and Kelce made their romance public in July 2023, when the Lover hitmaker attended one of his games.

They have been very supportive of each other's careers since then, Swift has attended 15 of Kelce's games and the NFL star has showed mutual support by attending the singer's shows on the Eras Tour.