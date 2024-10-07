 
Geo News

Travis Kelce reveals when will he finally reunite with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is ready to meet Taylor Swift after celebrating his 35th birthday without her

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Travis Kelce reveals when will he finally reunite with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reveals when will he finally reunite with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has shared exciting news about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

After celebrating his 35th birthday without Swift, Kelce has revealed he will be reuniting with her soon.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Kelce shared the Blank Space crooner would be at his next NFL game in Kansas City.

During his annual Kelce Car Jam event, an attendee asked him, "Is Taylor here?"

With a sweet smile Kelce replied, "She will not be here right now."

However, he added, "I know she's coming in for the game."

The NFL star's next game will be against the New Orleans Saints on October 7.

It is worth mentioning that the Grammy-winning artist appearance at the game on Monday will mark the third game she attended during this season.

Swift and Kelce made their romance public in July 2023, when the Lover hitmaker attended one of his games. 

They have been very supportive of each other's careers since then, Swift has attended 15 of Kelce's games and the NFL star has showed mutual support by attending the singer's shows on the Eras Tour.

Prince William teams up with Queen Camilla to stop Prince Harry reunion
Prince William teams up with Queen Camilla to stop Prince Harry reunion
Meghan Markle appears 'shy' and 'lost' without Prince Harry
Meghan Markle appears 'shy' and 'lost' without Prince Harry
Kate Middleton takes charge to show Royal family values to the world
Kate Middleton takes charge to show Royal family values to the world
Reese Witherspoon shares bitter truth with women: 'No one's coming to help'
Reese Witherspoon shares bitter truth with women: 'No one's coming to help'
Travis Kelce marks 35th birthday without Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce marks 35th birthday without Taylor Swift
Elizabeth Banks reflects on lack of leading roles in career
Elizabeth Banks reflects on lack of leading roles in career
Madonna loses another family member just weeks after stepmother's death
Madonna loses another family member just weeks after stepmother's death
Lady Gaga admits she 'went through a lot' in her career
Lady Gaga admits she 'went through a lot' in her career