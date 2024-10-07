'The Simpsons' maker reveals secret to predict future

The Simpsons have a history of predicting the future correctly. But the showrunner said the secret was not rocket science.



During an interview with People, Matt Selman said, “Well, the sourpuss answer I always give that no one likes is that if you study history and math, it would be literally impossible for us not to predict things.”

“If you say enough things, some of them are going to overlap with reality, and then that’s the math element,” the executive producer added about the sitcom, which is in its 36th season.

He continued, “If you make a show that is based on studying the past foolishness of humanity, you are surely going to anticipate the future foolishness of humanity as it sinks further into foolishness fair,” adding, “So we don’t really think about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt said the series writers have issues with some fans who “put obviously fake images online and say we predicted things that we didn’t.”

“It was nicer when the predictions were just predicting real horrible events, not people pretending we predicted horrible events,” he noted.

"It's very depressing and dispiriting that people want the magic to be true so bad that they just start” putting out images of fake scenarios the show has never featured," Matt concluded.