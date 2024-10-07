Reese Witherspoon reveals 'weird' thing about collab with Harlan Coben

Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben are writing a thriller together

Reese Witherspoon taking her shot at writing a thriller, albeit with the help of a pro like Harlan Coben.

At her production company Hello Sunshine's Second Annual Shine Away Conference, Reese told People that she’s co-writing her thriller with Coben, whose previous books have been made into Netflix and Prime Video shows.

"It's scary. Trying new things I've never done," she admitted. "I've written children's books. I've written books about my upbringing in the South, but this is just completely fiction and it's a thriller, so it's a genre book as well."

The Legally Blonde star has previously authored Whiskey in a Teacup the Busy Betty children's book series.

Praising her writing partner Coben, she said, "That's why I feel really lucky to have a partner in Harlan Coben, who's so accomplished and he just helps guide me through that whole process. But it's really fun digging into the character."

Revealing the process of their collaboration, she said it includes "weird sharing of articles that have to do with the topic. So it's really fun.”

In a statement she shared regarding the project on October 2, the Big Little Lies star said: “To say I am a fan of Harlan's body of work is a massive understatement ... the fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as co-author is a dream becoming a reality.”

“Scheming with Harlan on how to thrill audiences with mysterious characters and complex narrative twists and turns has already been more fun than I can describe," Reese Witherspoon added. "I can't wait for everyone to read what we have been imagining.”