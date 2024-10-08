Hailey Bieber takes bold step amid Justin, Diddy relationship speculations

Hailey Bieber surprised fans with a bold post featuring her husband Justin Bieber as speculation grew about his relationship with rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The 27-year-old model, who welcomed their son Jack Blues with Justin in August, shared a throwback snap on Instagram of the 30-year-old pop star flipping both middle fingers in the air.

In the picture, the Baby singer was shirtless and wearing board shorts, as the playful photo was captioned as “mood” by Hailey.

According to Daily Mail, his past relationship with Diddy has faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks, with resurfaced videos showing a then-15-year-old Bieber spending “48 hours with Diddy,” as troubling allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder continued to emerge.

In this regard, the Rhode founder's post came just days after she stepped out in Hollywood with her best friend, Kendall Jenner, taking a break from the recent scrutiny and adjusting to her new role as a mom.

Moreover, she appeared in high spirits as she and the 28-year-old reality star headed to a sushi restaurant for a relaxed outing.

As per the publication, while being dressed in a cozy gray cardigan, the beauty pulled her sandy blonde hair back into a sleek bun and accessorized with Le Specs sunglasses as she made her way into Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

As far as Kendall is concerned, she followed closely behind in a black trench coat, showing off her newly dyed platinum hair. Both friends kept a low profile, sporting sunglasses as they made their way inside, as per the outlet,

It is worth mentioning that the outing came amid reports that Justin is determined to block out growing rumors about his connection with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, choosing instead to focus on his role as a first-time dad.