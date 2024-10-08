King Charles takes shocking step as he breaks lifelong habit on Camilla's orders

King Charles has taken a shocking step by making a huge change to his daily routine, breaking his lifelong habit of skipping lunch.



The monarch was forced to change his habit on Queen Camilla’s orders after she stepped in to ensure he's eating to keep his strength up during cancer treatment.

According to a royal source, Charles is now eating half an avocado at lunchtime with “some reluctance” to keep his strength up

The insider told Daily Mail, “With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime – a snack, really.”

“He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day,” the insider added. "It’s important, particularly if you have got an illness.”

The publication revealed that Charles preferred not to have lunch unless he has a royal engagement or has to attend any official events.

According to Tina Brown’s 2022 book The Palace Papers, King Charles has a light breakfast of fruit, eggs or muesli, with a helping of linseed.

He also prioritizes organic produce and abstains from having meat or fish on two days of the week, as reported by BBC.