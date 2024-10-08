 
Geo News

Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal briefly tops ICC Women's T20I player rankings

Left-arm spinner became first Pakistani to headline ICC Women's T20I rankings before England’s Ecclestone takes it back

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal celeberating a wicket in this undated picture. — Asian Cricket Council
Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal celeberating a wicket in this undated picture. — Asian Cricket Council

Spinner Sadia Iqbal became the first player from Pakistan to top the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20I rankings when she briefly overtook long-time number-one England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

However, it didn’t last long as Ecclestone recaptured her No.1 ranking slot in the weekly update carried out on Tuesdays, the ICC said in a press release.

Ecclestone had started the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the top spot — which she had occupied since February 2020. Sadia drew level with her on 757 rating points after taking three for 17 against Sri Lanka in a Group A match on Thursday.

The England spinner slipped to second spot with 750 points two days later after going wicketless against Bangladesh in a Group B match.

Sadia’s reign at the top was, however, limited to two days as Ecclestone grabbed two for 15 against South Africa to win the Player of the Match award and regain the top spot, ending the interesting neck-and-neck battle between the two left-arm spinners for the week.

Sadia became only the second Pakistani player to top the women’s rankings. Former captain Sana Mir was top of the ODI bowling rankings in 2018-2019.

There were other notable movements too after the England-South Africa match as South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits both attained career-best-equalling rankings after moving up two spots each.

Captain Wolvaardt reached third position after scores of 52 not out against the West Indies and 42 versus England, and Brits reached sixth position with scores of 57 not out against the West Indies and 13 against England.

Brendon McCullum cautions England of tough Pakistan conditions
Brendon McCullum cautions England of tough Pakistan conditions
Women's T20 World Cup: All-round performances help India beat Pakistan by six wickets
Women's T20 World Cup: All-round performances help India beat Pakistan by six wickets
Shan Masood underscores continuity as Pakistan reveal playing XI for England Test
Shan Masood underscores continuity as Pakistan reveal playing XI for England Test
England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash
England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash
Pakistan set to take on arch-rival India in Women's T20 World Cup today
Pakistan set to take on arch-rival India in Women's T20 World Cup today
Usman Khan sets record for fastest double century in List A cricket
Usman Khan sets record for fastest double century in List A cricket
Mr Beast eyeing joining hands with Messi amid Ronaldo's YouTube rise
Mr Beast eyeing joining hands with Messi amid Ronaldo's YouTube rise
PAK vs ENG: England unveil playing XI as Ben Stokes ruled out due to injury
PAK vs ENG: England unveil playing XI as Ben Stokes ruled out due to injury