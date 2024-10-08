Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal briefly tops ICC Women's T20I player rankings

Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal celeberating a wicket in this undated picture. — Asian Cricket Council

Spinner Sadia Iqbal became the first player from Pakistan to top the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20I rankings when she briefly overtook long-time number-one England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

However, it didn’t last long as Ecclestone recaptured her No.1 ranking slot in the weekly update carried out on Tuesdays, the ICC said in a press release.

Ecclestone had started the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the top spot — which she had occupied since February 2020. Sadia drew level with her on 757 rating points after taking three for 17 against Sri Lanka in a Group A match on Thursday.

The England spinner slipped to second spot with 750 points two days later after going wicketless against Bangladesh in a Group B match.

Sadia’s reign at the top was, however, limited to two days as Ecclestone grabbed two for 15 against South Africa to win the Player of the Match award and regain the top spot, ending the interesting neck-and-neck battle between the two left-arm spinners for the week.

Sadia became only the second Pakistani player to top the women’s rankings. Former captain Sana Mir was top of the ODI bowling rankings in 2018-2019.

There were other notable movements too after the England-South Africa match as South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits both attained career-best-equalling rankings after moving up two spots each.

Captain Wolvaardt reached third position after scores of 52 not out against the West Indies and 42 versus England, and Brits reached sixth position with scores of 57 not out against the West Indies and 13 against England.