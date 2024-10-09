Meghan Markle's fall into Duchess D-lister exposed

Insight into Meghan Markle’s fall from the regal balcony, all the way down to D-lister has just been explained by experts.

News of this has been brought forward by royal commentator and columnist Liz Jones.

She weighed in on this during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece the commentator admitted that there was no way she could “overlook that red dress”.

For those unversed, this plummet allegedly occurred during the charity gala for the LA Children’s Hospital.

There, Meghan re-wore her £4,595 ($5,990) red Carolina Herrera dress after major alterations.

However to the commentator, “Yes, I suddenly found myself cringing with second-hand embarrassment when I saw those pictures. And once you have that feeling, you can’t go back.”

She also went on to explain her reasons and even added, “I’m sorry to say, in that ill-fitting dress you didn’t look like a regal royal – you looked diminished.”

Not to mention, “That’s when I realised that what you now represent is so small as well: Meghan has gone from Duchess to D-list.”

Before concluding she also added, “And yes I did think, hmmmm, Catherine would have been covered up, in something lovely, loose and floaty. To be so exposed is unforgivable. It wasn’t the time or the place for flesh.”