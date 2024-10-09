 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's fall into Duchess D-lister exposed

The inside scoop into how Meghan Markle went from Duchess to D-lister has just come to light.

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Meghan Markles fall into Duchess D-lister exposed
Meghan Markle's fall into Duchess D-lister exposed

Insight into Meghan Markle’s fall from the regal balcony, all the way down to D-lister has just been explained by experts.

News of this has been brought forward by royal commentator and columnist Liz Jones.

She weighed in on this during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece the commentator admitted that there was no way she could “overlook that red dress”.

For those unversed, this plummet allegedly occurred during the charity gala for the LA Children’s Hospital.

There, Meghan re-wore her £4,595 ($5,990) red Carolina Herrera dress after major alterations.

However to the commentator, “Yes, I suddenly found myself cringing with second-hand embarrassment when I saw those pictures. And once you have that feeling, you can’t go back.”

She also went on to explain her reasons and even added, “I’m sorry to say, in that ill-fitting dress you didn’t look like a regal royal – you looked diminished.”

Not to mention, “That’s when I realised that what you now represent is so small as well: Meghan has gone from Duchess to D-list.”

Before concluding she also added, “And yes I did think, hmmmm, Catherine would have been covered up, in something lovely, loose and floaty. To be so exposed is unforgivable. It wasn’t the time or the place for flesh.”

Lizzo shows off physical transformation amid 'ozempic allegations'
Lizzo shows off physical transformation amid 'ozempic allegations'
ASAP Rocky talks about 'history' with Rihanna
ASAP Rocky talks about 'history' with Rihanna
Selena Gomez invites fans to join mental fitness summit video
Selena Gomez invites fans to join mental fitness summit
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck divorce: ‘It feels lonely, scary'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck divorce: ‘It feels lonely, scary'
Travis, Jason Kelce gush over 'cool' Blake Lively amid 'It Ends With Us' drama
Travis, Jason Kelce gush over 'cool' Blake Lively amid 'It Ends With Us' drama
Molly-Mae Hague candidly talks about 'dark times' as new mother
Molly-Mae Hague candidly talks about 'dark times' as new mother
Al Pacino reveals what saved his life and keeps him going at 84
Al Pacino reveals what saved his life and keeps him going at 84
Garth Brooks makes another strict legal move against assault accuser
Garth Brooks makes another strict legal move against assault accuser