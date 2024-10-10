Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really engaged?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked engagement rumours earlier this week but without any substantial evidence.



The reports of an engagement without any rock in sight emerged as former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman claimed he’s heard plenty about it.

Swift, 34, was cheering on Kelce, 35, during Kansas City Chiefs’ fifth game of the NFL session when an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast aired with the bombshell claims.

In the podcast, Aikman was heard saying he had been told the A-list couple "might" be heading to the altar, People reported.

“Someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged,” Aikman said on the show.

His claims also superceded his earlier slip of tongue just a day prior as he mistakenly referred to Swift as Kelce's "missus" during the Monday Night Football broadcast on October 7.

However, the claim of the high-profile engagement has been shot down by a confirmation from People.

Kelce and the Chiefs are now on their bye week, and the tight end has revealed that he has plans for the break but refused to reveal them on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

His brother Jason asked if he is "going to tell anybody" about “the plans,” to which Travis replied, "No, but if any of it comes out I'm sure we'll talk about it on the show."