Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan tenders apology for silence during unrest

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has tendered an apology for his silence during mass protests in the country which saw scores of people being killed in the student-led movement that succeeded in ousting the country's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Taking to social media, Shakib said: "Firstly, I would like to pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives, led the anti-discrimination movement, and were martyred or injured during the people's uprising."

The apology comes after the experienced cricketer — who was a parliament member of the Hasina-led Awami League party — was booked in a murder case involving the death of a garment factory worker.

Shakib has not been home since protests erupted in July but the Bangladesh Cricket Board has assured him he will not be harassed on his return.

"I extend my deepest respect and condolences to them and their families," read the cricketer's post on Facebook.

"While no sacrifice can compensate for the loss of a loved one, nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, to those of you who were hurt by my silence during this critical period, I respect your feelings and sincerely apologise. If I were in your place, I too might have been upset," he added.

The all-rounder is considered the greatest cricketer Bangladesh has produced but his political past places the former captain in a tricky position as an interim government supervises a power transition.

He has played 71 tests, 247 One-Day Internationals and 129 Twenty20 Internationals, amassing 14,730 runs and claiming 712 wickets to establish himself as one of the leading all-rounders of his era.

"I want to say goodbye with all of you around. At the moment of farewell, I want to shake hands with those whose applause compelled me to play better," the former skipper said while requesting the fans to be present for his final test match against South Africa in Dhaka starting from October 21.

"I want to meet the eyes of those who cheered in joy when I played well and whose eyes welled up with tears when I did not," he remarked.

Last month, he announced that he would soon retire from international cricket but hoped to play at least one more match back home first.

"It's my desire, I have said this to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the selectors," he told reporters.