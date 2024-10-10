 
Geo News

Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get a special shoutout in Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders in the Building'

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2024

Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in viral doll scene
Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in viral doll scene

Selena Gomez has seemingly paid tribute to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

In the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building, fans have spotted Gomez's sweet nod to the Swift and Kelce.

The episode titled, Valley of the Dolls features a scene where the actress and singer's character Mabel visits life-size doll collection.

In one scene she can be seen sitting next to a doll that resembles Swift's signature blonde hair, red lips look. Additionally, the doll wore a black jersey featuring the NFL star's number 87.

This scene got viral quickly with fans expressing their excitement.

Sharing a clip of scene, one X user wrote, "wait guys taylor cameo in the new ep of only murders in the building??? and she’s wearing an 87 shirt omg help."

Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in Only Murders in the Building

While another added, "Selena Gomez (Mabel) is sitting next to a Taylor Swift doll in the latest Only Murders In The Building episode."

Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in Only Murders in the Building

Moreover, this nod comes after previous rumours of Swift's cameo in the drama. However, Gomez turned down the rumours in an interview with E! News, revealing, "She’s a little busy, you guys."

Henry Winkler reveals why he turned down iconic role in 'Grease'
Henry Winkler reveals why he turned down iconic role in 'Grease'
Oasis dodge 'interview' spotlight to avoid 'holes in our relationship'
Oasis dodge 'interview' spotlight to avoid 'holes in our relationship'
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in first public appearance post chemo
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in first public appearance post chemo
Laura Dern shares kids' reaction to working with their favourite Liam Hemsworth
Laura Dern shares kids' reaction to working with their favourite Liam Hemsworth
Tom Brady encourages Florida to 'stay strong' amid Hurricane Milton threat
Tom Brady encourages Florida to 'stay strong' amid Hurricane Milton threat
Mariah Carey unveils exciting 'homage to the original' holiday song
Mariah Carey unveils exciting 'homage to the original' holiday song
Meghan Markle ‘rash, hasty' overnight antics attacked
Meghan Markle ‘rash, hasty' overnight antics attacked
Blake Lively celebrates 'It Ends With Us' co-star's birthday
Blake Lively celebrates 'It Ends With Us' co-star's birthday