Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in viral doll scene

Selena Gomez has seemingly paid tribute to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

In the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building, fans have spotted Gomez's sweet nod to the Swift and Kelce.

The episode titled, Valley of the Dolls features a scene where the actress and singer's character Mabel visits life-size doll collection.

In one scene she can be seen sitting next to a doll that resembles Swift's signature blonde hair, red lips look. Additionally, the doll wore a black jersey featuring the NFL star's number 87.

This scene got viral quickly with fans expressing their excitement.

Sharing a clip of scene, one X user wrote, "wait guys taylor cameo in the new ep of only murders in the building??? and she’s wearing an 87 shirt omg help."

While another added, "Selena Gomez (Mabel) is sitting next to a Taylor Swift doll in the latest Only Murders In The Building episode."

Moreover, this nod comes after previous rumours of Swift's cameo in the drama. However, Gomez turned down the rumours in an interview with E! News, revealing, "She’s a little busy, you guys."