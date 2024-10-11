PCB likely to add Azhar Ali, Aleem Dar to national selection committee

This image shows the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sign board. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to make changes to the national selection committee and these changes will be officially revealed in a future announcement.

Sources told Geo News on Friday that the potential new additions to the selection committee include former cricketer Aqib Javed and ex-captain Azhar Ali.

Additionally, former International Cricket Council (ICC) umpire and first-class cricketer Aleem Dar is expected to named in the new committee while right-handed batter Asad Shafiq will retain his membership of the committee.

Meanwhile, Hassan Cheema will serve as the data analyst for the selection team while Javed will oversee other key matters of committee, the sources revealed.

Furthermore, top-order batter Ali is likely to be tasked with youth development chores.

The current selection committee consist of members such as the captain, head coach, Shafiq, and five non-voting members.

The latest development comes two weeks after former cricketer Muhammad Yousuf resigned from his position.

In a statement on X, Yousuf said: "I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team for 'personal reasons'. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket".

In regard to this, the new roles of the captain, head coach, and the non-voting five members in the new selection team is yet to be announced by the national board in the forthcoming week.

