Ronaldo allegedly sent fiery message to ex-Real Madrid star after 'disrespect'

Portuguese football star's ex-Real Madrid teammate doesn't think Al Nassr star belongs in his top 10 footballers

Web Desk
October 11, 2024

Al Nassrs Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the Saudi Pro League match against Al Wehda at Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on September 27, 2024. — Reuters
Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of sending a list of all his trophies and achievements, along with a fiery voice note, to Italian footballer Antonio Cassano.

Cassano, 42, accused Ronaldo, 39, of sending him a text listing all of the trophies he has won, the goals he has scored, and the statistics from his career, after the Italian left him out of his top 10 list of the greatest players of all time, Goal reported.

He mentioned the likes of Lionel Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona in his list but left out Ronaldo.

The claims, made by Cassano, came as he recently appeared on The BSMT Podcast, hosted by Italian radio host Gianluca Gazzoli.

During the podcast, former Real Madrid star told Gazzoli that he believed that "Ronaldo is number one".

Then, he clarified that he was referring to the former Brazilian football legend who is the third-highest goal scorer for his national team and goes by the same name as the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner.

An undated image of Italian footballer Antonio Cassano in action. — AFP/File
"I said Ronaldo is number one, the Brazilian. Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t make my top five, or even top ten, because for me the quality of a player is another thing," Cassano told Gazzoli, during the podcast.

The former Roma, AC Milan and Inter Milan star alleged that after his remarks, he got a text message from a number originating from Spain, listing all the trophies, goals and statistics Ronaldo has under his name.

"Then he (Ronaldo) sends me a voice note, telling me, 'You disrespected me, don't do anything like that again. You only scored 150 goals, you only won four trophies.' Perfect.

"So I answer him. I say, 'Dear Cristiano, listen to me. You think I disrespected you, I just don't like you as a player. What’s the problem?' He went to the trouble of messaging me, imagine."

