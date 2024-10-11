 
Meghan Markle ‘finally' breaking free of Buckingham Palace: ‘Wants none of it'

By
Web Desk
October 11, 2024

An expert has just shed some light into the feelings of freedom Meghan Markle feels in regards to the life she once led in Buckingham Palace.

Everything has been brought to light by an inside source that has been well-placed within the Duchess’ social circle.

The insider in question spoke at length with xOK magazine during their interview.

There pointed out Meghan’s attitude prior to her 2018 wedding and said, “Before she met Harry she would always wear eye-catching outfits like that on the red carpet and would love the attention they would bring.”

There have even been times when “she has admitted herself that once she became a royal she really had to tone down her wardrobe and make more conservative choices as well as claiming she wasn’t allowed to wear a lot of colour.”

So “since leaving, she has slowly been getting more daring with her choices and this appearance proved that she is finally free of her royal era and doesn’t want to be associated with that part of her life anymore,” they added before signing off. 

