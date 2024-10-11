Pakistan suffer humiliating defeat against Australia in Women's T20 World Cup

Australian women cricket team, defending champions of the event, celebrating a wicket against Pakistan during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. — ICC

Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry helped Australia to inflict a humiliating 9-wicket defeat on Pakistan in the 14th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Kangaroos comfortably chased a meager 83-run target for the loss of just one wicket and 54 balls to spare.

Throughout the innings, the side suffered just one loss as Beth Mooney returned to the dugout after scoring 15 off 15 balls, laced with three fours.

After her dismissal, skipper Healy was joined by Perry and the pair kept the scoreboard ticking in an easy chase.

However, the Australian captain was forced to retire hurt in the 10th over due to severe cramps. She remained the top-scorer for Australia with a 23-ball 37, laced up with five fours.

Perry was then joined by Ashleigh Gardner in the middle and the duo made sure to steer Australia to victory. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 22 off 23 balls, while Gardner made seven not out.

Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal was the sole bowler to grab a wicket.

Earlier, a Fatima Sana-less Pakistan women cricket team posted a modest 83-run target as Australian bowlers overpowered Green Shirts.

Things were in control of the Kangaroos from the get-go as they won the toss and opted to field first.

Such was the mindset of the defending champions on the field that within 10 overs, half of Pakistan's batting line-up had returned to the pavilion when the scorecard was ticking at just 39 runs.

Pakistan's stand-in skipper Muneeba Ali fell first after scoring seven off 12 balls against Sophie Molineux.

The Green Shirts crossed the 50-run threshold in the 14th over, leaving little chances for a commendable score.

The side had almost batted for the full 20 overs but on the second last ball of the innings, Pakistan's last wicket fell at 82 runs.

Pakistan's Aliya Riaz was their highest-run scorer with 26 runs on 32 balls.

Kangaroos' Ashleigh Gardner dismissed four of Pakistan's batters while Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham took two wickets each.

Molineux and Megan Schutt managed to take one scalp each.