Kanye West 'producing everything' in 'Bully' album 'himself'

Kanye West is now working on his forthcoming album 'Bully; which he announced in September 2024

October 12, 2024

Kanye West is living in one of Asia’s metropolises as he works on his upcoming album, Bully.

It is claimed that the rapper is living an “upper class homeless” life in the glamorous city of Tokyo, living in a hotel room, recording his work there instead of a studio, as per reports on the Substack of music journalist Touré.

As per DailyMail, a friend of the Vultures album-maker, stated that that West is waging a “war with the paparazzi” in Los Angeles, while the public of Japan seems to bother him less.

They stated, “I think Japan is good for him. In LA he's got a war with the paparazzi. He does not like the paparazzi.”

“When he's in Japan, people see him, but they're very quiet. They're very respectful. Very seldom will they even come up and ask for a picture. So he can move around Japan with no security,” the source commented.

Additionally, the insider also revealed the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper is the sole producer of the album, Bully, claiming, “This album is 100% him. He’s producing everything 100% himself. This will be 100% Kanye West, which it hasn't been in many, many years.”

