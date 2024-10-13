Pak vs Eng: 'Out-of-form' Babar Azam likely to be 'rested' for second Test

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam. — PCB/File

As the second Test match between Pakistan and England approaches, star batter Babar Azam is likely to be rested for the upcoming match, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

The second Test between the two teams is set to take place from October 15-19 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, while the announcement of the squad is likely to be made today.

Several changes, as per the sources, are expected in the Pakistani squad, which will be announced following an approval from Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Insiders said the suggestion to rest "out-of-form" former captain has been given by the selectors due to his below-the-par performance in the first Test match with the English side.

They added that both the Green Shirts and England will practice for the upcoming Test today at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Moreover, Green Shirts are also likely to include two spinners to the squad and left arm spinner Noman Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan are being considered in this regard.

It may be noted that leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is going to miss the second Test, as he fell ill and is currently undergoing treatment.

Sources had earlier stated that a fast bowler or batter could also be dropped for the second Test to accommodate the spinners.

Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat in the first Test against England by an innings and 47 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium on October 11.

In order to stay in the tournament, the Shan Masood-led side must perform well, as their previous performance has badly affected their rankings, with Pakistan now ranked No. 9.