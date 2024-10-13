Kris Jenner reveals one thing from Kylie that can 'get her in trouble'

As fans await the much-anticipated season 6 of the hit series, The Kardashians, an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden revealed the dynamics of the reality TV show.

The popular momager, Kris Jenner, who begins her day at 4:30 am, was interrupted by the English comedian during her early morning treadmill session.

Offering to step in for the role of the Kar-Jenner mom’s assistant, the former Late Late Show host got to learn how the family functions.

At first, Corden asks the prime question, inquiring “what sort of things” Kris looks for “in her assistant.”

“Usually, my assistant works out with me in the morning so we can take notes…” she answered to which the host hilariously declines the offer, informing that he was “already done” with his workout.

Additionally, Corden also noticed how there was one crew of his show in the house alongside Kris’s own film crew too.

“So, these are our cameras and then… put your hand up if you’re Kardashians on Hulu,” Corden said, to which the 68-year-old media personality admitted, “The only place they don’t go with me is the shower, you know what I mean?”

As the Gavin and Stacey star ventured into the headquarters of Kylie Cosmetics, Kris Jenner came across Corden in the shower to which she exclaims how it could “get her in trouble.”

“I can’t unsee that,” the momager shouted before adding, “James, get out of the shower, get a towel, nobody is supposed to be in Kylie’s bathroom.”