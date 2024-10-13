Billionaire Mark Cuban expresses support for Kamala Harris

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (L) and Democratic presidential candidate and VP Kamala Harris. — Reuters/File

Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, supports the Democrats as he believes Vice President Kamala Harris is a "better candidate".

Endorsing Harris against former US president Donald Trump, Cuban claimed he "thought a first term by Donald Trump was bad. A second term would be worse".

The ABC’s Shark Tank television star has actively backed Harris on social media and in interviews after she became the face of the democratic party.

Cuban used to support Trump’s candidacy in 2015 but now he has completely been against the former president.

Over the last few months, Cuban and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been engaged in a verbal dispute as Elon is one of Trump's main supporter and Cuban is vigilantly protecting Harris from accusation made by Trump and Musk fans.



Speaking during an interview with Newsweek, the billionaire revealed another reason why he supports the vice-president. He said: "Kamala is far more stable, open-minded, she has done a great job communicating with business leaders, she is not an ideologue, she takes feedback from Republicans, independents and more."

When asked if Cuban would be interested in working under the Harris administration he responded “No. I love what I'm doing with Cost Plus Drugs and the chance to disrupt all of health care.”

