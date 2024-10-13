Chris Pine reflects on 'heart opening' love of being a pet owner

Chris Pine has revealed his love for pets in recent interview.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Pines, who is fostering four dogs, talked about his love for pets, saying, "It's myriad, small little things throughout the day, where they make you smile because they do something ridiculous."

The actor added, "The love that you have with your animals is profound and heart-opening. Then, the practice of that heart opening over time, I can't help but think that it bleeds into your life elsewhere."

"It just makes you more capable of loving, I think. My dogs have continued to teach me a lot," he said.

Additionally, he recalled growing up as a pet owner, saying, "When I was seven, my parents took me to adopt a dog, and so we got Lucy. She was a small dog, and I had her from when I was seven until I was [in my 20s]."

Pine added about the heartbreaking time when Lucy died, saying, "I remember my parents calling me and telling me my dog had died, and it was shattering."

However, the actor revealed "after 15 years without a dog" he then "got Wednesday" which "just changed" his life and made him wonder "Why did I waste so much time?"