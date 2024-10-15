 
Geo News

Paul Schrader slams 'Joker: Folie À Deux': 'Really bad musical'

'Joker: Folie À Deux' was released in cinemas on October 4

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Paul Schrader seems “disappointed” with Joker: Folie À Deux as he declares the movie a “really bad musical.”

In an interview with Jeremy O. Harris, the 78-year-old filmmaker heavingly criticized the musical follow-up to the 2019 Joker, saying, "I don’t like the whole thing."

“I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it," said Paul. "I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough.”

When Harris asked the Oscar-nominated director why he disliked the movie, he replied, “I don’t like either of those people."

“I don’t like them as actors. I don’t like them as characters. I don’t like the whole thing,” Paul said openly.

“I mean, those are people who, if they came to your house, you’d slip out the back door,” he added.

For those unversed, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga played the lead roles in the film, which hit theaters on October 4.

