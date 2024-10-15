 
Buckingham Palace releases statement about King Charles amid health speculations

King Charles confirmed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year and officially resumed front-facing duty in April

October 15, 2024

Buckingham Palace has released King Charles stunning photo along with a statement amid his health speculations ahead of Australia visit.

The palace shared King Charles photo with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and revealed the monarch’s latest engagement.

It tweeted, “Yesterday, The King joined investors and leading names in British business at a reception to mark the end of the International Investment Summit.”

The fresh update on King Charles health has been issued after reports the monarch will be joined by two personal doctors in Australia amid health fears.

King Charles confirmed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year and officially resumed front-facing duty on April 30.

The monarch will undertake an autumn tour with Queen Camilla from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a royal visit to Australia, state visit to the Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024, according to palace.

