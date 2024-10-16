Kaia Gerber's parents seemingly troubled by daughter's beau Austin Butler?

Kaia Gerber's parents seemingly troubled by beau Austin Butler?

Kaia Gerber’s parents are said to be “troubled by” their daughter’s beau and actor with Austin Butler.

The couple has been dating since late 2021 and are yet to announce engagement.

Now, a source close to the couple told Daily Mail that Gerber’s parents "fear" the lack of progress between the couple during the three years of dating.

Moreover, they are also afraid that their 23-year-old daughter could be wasting the “best years of her life” with the 33-year-old actor.

According to the source, the parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber doubt that if the Elvis actor is "ready to commit long term".

“Rande and Cindy both love Austin and think of him as family, but the fact is he isn't," a source close disclosed.

The source also added that the actor has shown “no sign of asking her to get engaged” even after dating their daughter Kaia for over three years.

The source continued, “They don’t think for a minute he isn’t serious about her, but he’s 33 and isn’t it time he thought about settling down?”

The couple was first pictured together in December 2021 and went public with their romance in March 2022.

However, despite making several public appearances, the pair has kept their relationship private with neither party speaking openly about the other.