Champions Trophy: ECB says 'not in cricket's interest' if India decide against playing in Pakistan

As the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is yet to decide on sending a team to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson said: "It would not be in cricket's interests for India not to be playing [in the event]."



Pakistan are scheduled to host the prestigious ICC tournament in February next year, however, India's participation remains uncertain as the BCCI seeks the New Delhi's approval to visit the country.

India has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008 and both the historical rivals have not had any bilateral series since 2012-13.

Urging both South Asian nations to reach a decision amicably, Thompson said that BCCI Chairman Jay Shah is going to have a big role to play in this situation. "There's geopolitics, and then there's cricketing geopolitics. I think they'll find a way. They have to find a way."

Thompson and ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould are currently in Pakistan where they interacted with British journalists in Multan during the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and England.

The ECB senior leadership's statement came ahead of the upcoming ICC meetings in Dubai.

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould emphasised the need to protect broadcast rights from a potential negative impact if the Champions Trophy is played without India or Pakistan.

He said that it would take for both nations to make a decision since they have a reasonable time to reach a conclusion.

ECB Chair Thompson and Chief Executive Richard Gould signalled at raising possibilities of a hybrid model if India choose not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy as there are "lots of different alternatives and contingencies available" in the event.

Thompson said Pakistan is the host nation for the prestigious event which is a big moment for the country. He expressed hope that both nations would find a solution and they would see the entire event in Pakistan.

Sources closer to PCB said that Pakistan firmly stood by its stance to host the major cricketing event in entirety and is continuing renovation of all stadiums for it. They added that the Champions Trophy would be a world-class and memorable event for all teams and cricket fans.

The sources said that Pakistan had been awarded hosting rights for the Champions Trophy in 2021 by the ICC board which also includes India.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to feature eight elite teams including India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, based on their performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight teams and according to PCB's proposed schedule to ICC, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

Pakistan are currently the defending champion of the coveted tournament, as the Men in Green, led by former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, clinched the Champions Trophy in 2017 in England after defeating India in the final.

