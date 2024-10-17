 
Geo News

Prince Harry turning to ‘basics' as Meghan ‘star power' fails

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told bitter reality amid work separation

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s work separation has come after hopes for a popular brand have quashed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who aimed to progress with a common brand, have opted for a new strategy now.

PR guru Mark Borkowski told Best magazine: “There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. 

“Harry is ‘going back to basics’ with a formula that worked well for him as a Royal Family member, but there’s also the realisation that the couple’s ‘star power’ wasn’t as successful as they hoped. 

“They had to change the narrative,” he notes.

Meanwhile, royal corespondent Jennie Bond says: "Meghan is not popular. She doesn't want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent.”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 'boosted' NFL
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 'boosted' NFL
Meghan Markle shock as Royals didn't ‘pay' to display charm video
Meghan Markle shock as Royals didn't ‘pay' to display charm
Ozzy Osbourne put at 'terrible risk' after shocking confession: Source
Ozzy Osbourne put at 'terrible risk' after shocking confession: Source
Danielle Fishel opens up about her breast cancer surgery: 'Thrilled to be alive'
Danielle Fishel opens up about her breast cancer surgery: 'Thrilled to be alive'
Travis Kelce reflects on backing the team in 'hostile territory'
Travis Kelce reflects on backing the team in 'hostile territory'
Angelina Jolie announced to get big honour soon
Angelina Jolie announced to get big honour soon
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want to exploit Kylie, Timothee romance: Source video
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want to exploit Kylie, Timothee romance: Source
Sydney Sweeney becomes bulky for upcoming film
Sydney Sweeney becomes bulky for upcoming film