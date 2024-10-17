Prince Harry turning to ‘basics' as Meghan ‘star power' fails

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s work separation has come after hopes for a popular brand have quashed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who aimed to progress with a common brand, have opted for a new strategy now.

PR guru Mark Borkowski told Best magazine: “There has been a separation [of their work] for a while.

“Harry is ‘going back to basics’ with a formula that worked well for him as a Royal Family member, but there’s also the realisation that the couple’s ‘star power’ wasn’t as successful as they hoped.

“They had to change the narrative,” he notes.

Meanwhile, royal corespondent Jennie Bond says: "Meghan is not popular. She doesn't want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent.”