Dua Lipa gears up for a major show in London

Dua Lipa gears up for major show in London

Dua Lipa has reportedly left music lovers excited as she is all set to play a one-off show in London on Thursday, October 17, 2024.



A tipster told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column that the Love Again hitmaker will be “playing at the Royal Albert Hall.”

The tipster added that playing at the hall “is a huge milestone" for the Albanian singer.

The 29-year-old singer will be extending the stage to fit in all of the musicians, according to the insider.

"If anyone thought the Royal Albert Hall show was going to be more pared back, they are in for a surprise because she has ramped it up a notch.”

According to the tipster, cameras are going to be following her too.

The news of her one-off show in London comes amid the singer's upcoming Radical Optimism Tour which is set to begin next month in support of her third studio album with the same name.

The tour will begin in Singapore on November 5, 2024, and is set to conclude in Seattle on October 16, 2025.