Ozzy Osbourne's ex-lead guitarist Jake Lee shares health update post multiple shots

Ozzy Osbourne's former lead guitarist Jake E. Lee shared an update on his condition just two days after he was shot multiple times.

The musician broke his silence on Thursday in a post shared to the Facebook page for his band Red Dragon Cartel.

After thanking fans for the condolences, the 67-year-old rocker opened by clarifying that he had been “shot three times.”

In regards to this, Lee explained, “I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco (I didn't name him so don't!)” while including a photo of the adorable pooch.

Moreover, he continued, before outlining how the shoot could have been worse, “Don’t want to go into details now, I’m tired, but I feel relatively very lucky.”

Additionally, Lee stated, “The police found 15 shell casings at the scene which means he emptied his clip on me.”

Furthermore, he revealed, “I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung. Priority now is to keep draining my lung till it’s done crying. Then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries.”

It is worth mentioning that in spite of the heavy content, the guitarist ended on a light note as he wrote, “And by the way, Coco’s fine and appreciates your inquiries!”

According to Daily Mail, early investigations reportedly suggest that the shooting was “completely random,” though few details have emerged so far.