King Charles given greenlight to 'forgo' cancer treatment

News has just come to light that King Charles’ decision to pause his cancer treatment comes as a result of the green light given by a doctor who feels he can ‘forgo’ it.

News of all of this has been shared by an inside source close to InTouch Weekly.

This insider in question, broke down news of this reported ‘greenlight’ in reference to the upcoming tour of Australia.

According to their findings, “They’ve already shortened the tour to accommodate his illness.”

And “It’s just another example of the extraordinary work ethic he got from his mother, who fulfilled her duties up until her last day alive.”

In terms of the greenlight, this has been reported by the same outlet, din their report on the news.

It is pertinent to mention, that prior to this news, the same outlet also had sources stating that the “best decision” right now is for King Charles to step down as monarch of England.

According to their claims, “No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time.”

Hence, “Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy.”