Princess Eugenie makes big announcement as Prince Harry buys home near her

Princess Eugenie makes big announcement after Prince Harry buys home near her

Princess Eugenie has released her first public statement days after reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased luxury home near her in Portugal.



According to a report by Daily Express, Archie and Lilibet doting parents have bought the new home in Portugal, and the move could help Harry to reconnect with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s younger daughter also owns a property in Portugal.

Despite the distance, the duke has maintained close ties with Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who have provided support amid his familial tensions.

Now, amid reports that Harry and Meghan have bought property in Portugal, Eugenie has shared her first public statement to mark anti-slavery day.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared her stunning photos and said, “Today is Anti Slavery Day.

“& as you may or may not be aware, I am the co-founder of the anti-slavery collective.”

In another Insta story, Eugenie announced, “Today for Anti Slavery Day and we are launching the first video in our new short interview series called "My Epiphany".

She went on saying, “Each short film details a very personal moment when experts and activists from all walks of life were confronted with the horrifying reality of modern slavery, and their ongoing quest to do something about it.”



