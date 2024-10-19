Sarah Ferguson joins THIS socila media app

Sarah Ferguson had broadened her social media presence with her debut on TikTok.



The Duchess of York revealed her account on the video sharin app with the username "@sarahtheduchess" and shared an emotional message reflecting on her cancer journey.

"Hollow feeling of total abject fear," the Duchess of York began to note. "The drive from Royal Free to Edward VII Hospital was 40 minutes, and I just didn't speak. I couldn't speak. It's really interesting for me not to speak."

"I couldn't express myself, I just shut down, I went back into [being] a little girl. It was easier not to ask for support and just to deal with it, because that's what I'm used to, that's what I can do, that's what I was taught," she went on to say. "It's only now that I am really proud of my scars. They're really important."

"I never thought you could free the shackles of your heart by cancer, by learning what it is to be able to talk right now, right this second, about what it feels like to ask for help, to surrender and to realize that everything is going to be okay," Fergie added. "And you can find joy and you can not worry so much."

It is pertinent to mention that the Duchess of York had a successful mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in the spring of 2023.

"My health is really good now," Fergie told People magazine on September 25.